Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Schneider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Teaneck Primary & Walk-in Care780 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-7664Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr Brandon is a wonderful doctor and human being. I just had my first visit with him and he is patient and kind and does a great follow up and will address any concerns. I highly reccomend him.
About Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1396197398
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.