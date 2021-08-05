Dr. Brandon Shallop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shallop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Shallop, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Shallop, MD
Dr. Brandon Shallop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Jackson Memorial|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial
Dr. Shallop's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 794-4152
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and professional. Explained my condition thoroughly. Very pleased.
About Dr. Brandon Shallop, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1720490105
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine Hahnemann University Hospital|Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital
