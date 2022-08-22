Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD
Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Norwalk, 761 Main Ave Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 06851
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Westport, 323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 7:00pm, Sunday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Danbury Hospital
Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Patient review: Excellent! He performed surgery on my hand during a walk in appointment and the result was perfect.
Specialty: Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shulman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.