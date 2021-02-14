See All Family Doctors in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Brandon Sick, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandon Sick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Sick works at Rock Hill Primary Care, Rock Hill, SC in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rock Hill Primary Care
    724 Arden Ln Ste 235, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-7425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Feb 14, 2021
I love dr sick, he’s a wonderful doctor who takes the time and listens to you, He knows what he’s doing and helps with the problem
Deborah Vanham — Feb 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brandon Sick, MD
About Dr. Brandon Sick, MD

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295752111
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Florida Hospital Orlando
Residency
  • McLeod Regional Medical Center McLeod Fam Med
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brandon Sick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sick works at Rock Hill Primary Care, Rock Hill, SC in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sick’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

