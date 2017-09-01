See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD

Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Smaglo works at Baylor Coll Mdcne Oncolgy Clnc in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smaglo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Coll Mdcne Oncolgy Clnc
    6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-3750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ben Taub Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroendocrine Tumors
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Neuroendocrine Tumors
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
ENT Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 01, 2017
    Dr. Smaglo was my wife’s Oncologist and his care of and for her was outstanding. He was quick to communicate both day, night and weekends. He explained everything in ways we could understand and he was very compassionate. He made my wife, me and our family feel like my wife was his only patient. On his way to the airport to start his life in Houston, he called me to wish my wife well and to answer any questions I might have. I cannot say enough good things about this amazing man.
    W. Peter Teague in Annapolis, MD — Sep 01, 2017
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smaglo to family and friends

    Dr. Smaglo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smaglo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134310576
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smaglo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smaglo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smaglo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smaglo works at Baylor Coll Mdcne Oncolgy Clnc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smaglo’s profile.

    Dr. Smaglo has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smaglo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smaglo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smaglo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smaglo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smaglo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

