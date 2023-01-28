Overview of Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD

Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Smetana works at IU Health Arnett Physicians Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.