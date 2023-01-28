Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smetana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD
Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Smetana's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Smetana, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902196280
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smetana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smetana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smetana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smetana has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smetana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Smetana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smetana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smetana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smetana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.