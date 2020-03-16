Overview of Dr. Brandon Smith, MD

Dr. Brandon Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at University Hospital McDuffie in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.