Dr. Brandon Snead, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandon Snead, MD

Dr. Brandon Snead, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Snead works at Nevada Sports and Spine in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Sports and Spine
    1358 Paseo Verde Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 518-5774
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Optimal Medical & Rehabilitation
    1341 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 518-5774
  3. 3
    Nevada Sports and Spine
    6765 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 518-5774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Phase 1 Sports
    5137 W Oquendo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 641-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Arthritis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2021
    I can't say enough about how fabulous Dr. Brandon Snead is as a caring physician. I had an unfortunate accident in La Jolla CA. that required emergency surgery in the left arm to the Humerus bone and 21 staples were needed. After I was released from the hospital, I return home to Las Vegas where I reside and had the task of finding a doctor here locally to remove the stitches so I would not have to return to La Jolla and have the original surgeon remove them. It was quite a task finding someone but Dr. Brandon Snead came through like a shining knight on a white horse to save the day. He was not only able to get me in the day the stitches needed to come out but he was so gentle a caring and removed them without any pain. His office staff was very professional, besides having to fill out the necessary paperwork need, there was no wait time and he saw me immediately. I can't express my gratitude enough for Dr. Snead and his caring staff in helpin me through this stressful situation.
    Kathleen Smith — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Brandon Snead, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174766620
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snead accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

