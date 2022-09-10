Overview of Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD

Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sorensen works at Pacific Spine And Pain Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.