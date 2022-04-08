Overview of Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD

Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Strenge works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY with other offices in Metropolis, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.