Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Sutton, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Sutton, MD
Dr. Brandon Sutton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton's Office Locations
Ohio Valley Pain Institute1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (812) 920-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased. I got an appointment quickly and had a shot for my discomfort. Professional office, personable and efficient…took care of my issue. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Brandon Sutton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790096980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
