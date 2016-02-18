Overview

Dr. Brandon Teruya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Teruya works at Mary Savio Medical Plaza in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.