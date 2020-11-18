Dr. Brandon Tinkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Tinkler, MD
Dr. Brandon Tinkler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health North Campus Tyler.
CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute8591 S Broadway Ave Fl 2, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 606-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Tinkler did a GREAT job on reconstructing my shattered elbow (titanium, baby). I mean, TERRIFIC. I have had zero issues and I'm five weeks out from the surgery and healing wonderfully. He does not have the greatest bedside manner but that's not what I hired him for - I hired him to fix my elbow and it seems like that's been accomplished. He also saw me quickly and moved my surgery up one day and admitted me to the hospital due to the severity of the situation and I was very grateful for that. The pain initially was unbelievable.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003097957
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
