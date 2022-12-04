Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM
Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tullis works at
Dr. Tullis' Office Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 544-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tullis is extremely knowledgeable in his field and a talented surgeon to say the least. He has an excellent bedside manner along with patience, kindness and understanding of his patient's needs. I had surgery with Dr. Tullis recently and highly recommended him.
About Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Tullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tullis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.