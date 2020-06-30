Dr. Brandon Vannoord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vannoord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Vannoord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Vannoord, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vannoord works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7909
-
2
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group3969 4th Ave Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 849-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Scripps Mercy Surgery Pavilion San Diego550 Washington St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 686-3434
-
4
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion3075 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vannoord?
He is a great doctor and he really cares about his patients. He listens and does his best to help, he really wants to help people and it shows
About Dr. Brandon Vannoord, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558407510
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Naval Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- CALVIN COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vannoord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vannoord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vannoord works at
Dr. Vannoord has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vannoord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vannoord speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannoord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vannoord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vannoord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vannoord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.