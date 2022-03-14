Overview of Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD

Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Wilhelmi works at University of Louisville Pulmonary and Critical Care Team in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.