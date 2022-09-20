Dr. Brandon Wisely, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Wisely, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Wisely, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Wisely works at
Locations
-
1
Jollyville Dental Professionals11672 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 609-0978Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wisely?
I'm a first time client and I am so glad I found this practice. Everyone was so nice and welcoming. I had a great first cleaning. I look forward to continue being a patient.
About Dr. Brandon Wisely, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1467866442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisely accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wisely using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wisely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisely works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.