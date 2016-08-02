See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Wool, MD

Dr. Brandon Wool, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Wool works at BRANDON M WOOL, MD in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wool's Office Locations

    Brandon M Wool, MD
    315 Metairie Rd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 835-2197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Fitting Services
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2016
    Her is very good and takes a lot of time and shows real interest if you are having a problem with your eyes.
    Juanita Stephens in Metairie, La — Aug 02, 2016
    About Dr. Brandon Wool, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760418578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane-Charity Hosp
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
