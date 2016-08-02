Dr. Brandon Wool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Wool, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Wool, MD
Dr. Brandon Wool, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Wool works at
Dr. Wool's Office Locations
-
1
Brandon M Wool, MD315 Metairie Rd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 835-2197
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wool?
Her is very good and takes a lot of time and shows real interest if you are having a problem with your eyes.
About Dr. Brandon Wool, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760418578
Education & Certifications
- Tulane-Charity Hosp
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wool works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.