Dr. Brandon Workman, DO
Dr. Brandon Workman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Raleigh Psychiatric Services Inc.28 MALLARD CT, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-8551
New River Family Center908 Scarbro Rd, Scarbro, WV 25917 Directions (304) 469-2905
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1891012233
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Workman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Workman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Workman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.
