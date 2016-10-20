Dr. Brandon Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Young, MD
Dr. Brandon Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
We love Dr. Brandon!! Our son's pediatrician is Dr. Yano, who is awesome in his own right. But when our boy gets sick on his days off we take him to see his colleague, Dr. Brandon Young. I totally agree with the other reviews.. Dr. Brandon is so patient and caring and so good with the little ones! He also takes time to explain things. These are two of the best pediatricians in Aiea and in my opinion the entire state. I know our son will be in great hands once Dr. Yano eventually retires.
About Dr. Brandon Young, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316339054
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.