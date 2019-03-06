See All General Surgeons in Dover, DE
Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD

Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Feuerstein works at The Vein Center at Eden Hill in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feuerstein's Office Locations

    The Vein Center at Eden Hill
    200 Banning St Ste 300, Dover, DE 19904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Varicose Veins
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Had an embarrassing vein right front lower leg. Vein is gone Awesome
    Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235106097
    Education & Certifications

    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Haverford College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feuerstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feuerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feuerstein works at The Vein Center at Eden Hill in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Feuerstein’s profile.

    Dr. Feuerstein has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuerstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

