Overview of Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD

Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Feuerstein works at The Vein Center at Eden Hill in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.