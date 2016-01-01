Dr. Cohen-Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandy Cohen-Brown, DO
Overview of Dr. Brandy Cohen-Brown, DO
Dr. Brandy Cohen-Brown, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Cohen-Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen-Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Oceanside Medical Group701 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 230, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 993-4103
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen-Brown?
About Dr. Brandy Cohen-Brown, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1699980060
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen-Brown works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.