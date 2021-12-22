Dr. Brandy Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandy Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandy Hood, MD
Dr. Brandy Hood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Hood works at
Dr. Hood's Office Locations
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave # 100, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2423
Urology Associates PC - Dickson127 Crestview Park Dr Ste 207, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (888) 526-2587
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hood is very professional she listens as to what you are telling her Outstanding Dr..
About Dr. Brandy Hood, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.