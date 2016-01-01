Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandy Barnes, MD
Dr. Brandy Barnes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marrero, LA.
Dr. Barnes works at
Westbank Addictive Disorders Clinic5001 Westbank Expy, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-7821
Fph-chemical Recovery24727 Route 6 Ste 2, Towanda, PA 18848 Directions (570) 265-0100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1215355599
- Psychiatry
Dr. Barnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
