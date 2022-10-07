Dr. Padilla-Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandy Padilla-Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandy Padilla-Jones, MD
Dr. Brandy Padilla-Jones, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Padilla-Jones works at
Dr. Padilla-Jones' Office Locations
Desert Surgical Associates Fisher Pllc3131 La Canada St Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (775) 309-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best Doctors we have in the Las Vegas areas or anywhere for that matter.
About Dr. Brandy Padilla-Jones, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1871859488
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Padilla-Jones accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla-Jones speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla-Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla-Jones, there are benefits to both methods.