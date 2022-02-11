Dr. Brandy Panunti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panunti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandy Panunti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandy Panunti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Panunti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4023
-
2
Ochsner Health Center - Metairie2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 836-9820
-
3
Ochsner Health Center - Tchoupitoulas5300 Tchoupitoulas St Ste C2, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4023
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panunti?
Dr. Panunti is very kind and caring. She listened to my concerns and thoroughly explained everything so that I was able to understand. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Brandy Panunti, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1821132192
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panunti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panunti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panunti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panunti works at
Dr. Panunti has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panunti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panunti speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Panunti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panunti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panunti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panunti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.