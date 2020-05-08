Overview

Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Yeary works at Avail Health and Wellness in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.