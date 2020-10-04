Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cizmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD
Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Comenius University, Bratislava and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cizmar's Office Locations
- 1 488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 311, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 233-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Cizmar is a great OB/GYN and Surgeon! Every Nurse, PA, Admin, etc in the office is kind and caring.
About Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Czech, Italian, Slovak and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MI State University
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- Comenius University, Bratislava
