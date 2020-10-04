Overview of Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD

Dr. Branislav Cizmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Comenius University, Bratislava and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.