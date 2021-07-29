Overview of Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD

Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Romanic works at Frederick Health in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.