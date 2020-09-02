Dr. Schifferdecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branislav Schifferdecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Branislav Schifferdecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Texas County Authority, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Southwest Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Dr. Schifferdecker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jeffrey R. Shuart MD PC115 W Bridge Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
3
Enid Owen K. Garriott Road Clinic1127 E OWEN K GARRIOTT RD, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 242-7938
-
4
Mercy Clinic Primary Care Watonga203 N Weigle Ave, Watonga, OK 73772 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Beaver County Memorial Hospital
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Texas County Authority
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- Okeene Municipal Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
- Southwest Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schifferdecker?
I have used Dr. Schiff, with Oklahoma Heart Hospital for a number of years. He listens to me, and has (literally) saved my life on more than one occasion. I have had several Stents in planted (7) and he has placed all but 3. I really like his staff, They are very good. I rate him at the top pf his profession. I have recommended him to my family, and friends, and they are now patients of his.
About Dr. Branislav Schifferdecker, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013973304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schifferdecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schifferdecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schifferdecker works at
Dr. Schifferdecker has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schifferdecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schifferdecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schifferdecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schifferdecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schifferdecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.