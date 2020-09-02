Overview

Dr. Branislav Schifferdecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Texas County Authority, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Southwest Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Schifferdecker works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Blackwell, OK, Enid, OK and Watonga, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.