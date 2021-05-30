Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stojanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD
Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.
Dr. Stojanovic works at
Dr. Stojanovic's Office Locations
Florida Neuropsychiatric Inst420 NE 3RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 525-2003
Florida Neuropsychiatric Institute Inc.2962 SW 26th Ter Ste 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 525-2003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful, caring, compassionate. He takes his time and listens very attentively. He is one of a kind.
About Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Serbian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ill At Chicago-Michael Reese Hosp
- University of Belgrade
Dr. Stojanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stojanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stojanovic works at
Dr. Stojanovic speaks Serbian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stojanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stojanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stojanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stojanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.