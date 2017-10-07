See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Branko Bojovic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Branko Bojovic, MD

Dr. Branko Bojovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Bojovic works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bojovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 371-4702
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Shriners Hospitals for Children-boston
    51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 371-4702
  3. 3
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 371-4702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2017
    We were impressed with Dr. Bojovic. During our visit, he was focused and thorough. He spent plenty of time with us, answered our questions, and presented us with treatment options available to our children both now and in the future. He was friendly and patient with our kids, too.
    Lancaster, PA — Oct 07, 2017
    About Dr. Branko Bojovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689874398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branko Bojovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bojovic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bojovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bojovic works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bojovic’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

