Dr. Branko Prpa, MD
Overview of Dr. Branko Prpa, MD
Dr. Branko Prpa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Prpa's Office Locations
Milwaukee office2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 939-5447
Branko Prpa MD7200 Washington Ave Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions
- 3 6121 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (414) 939-5447
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prpa has operated on my wife and myself. Intuitive, professional and imminently qualified. Wonderfully informative and top notch bedside manner. We are fortunate to have this caliber of surgeon in our area.
About Dr. Branko Prpa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Serbian
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinc
- Mayo Medical School
