Dr. Branko Prpa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Branko Prpa, MD

Dr. Branko Prpa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Prpa works at AURORA ST LUKES MEDICAL CENTER in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI and Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prpa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milwaukee office
    2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 939-5447
  2. 2
    Branko Prpa MD
    7200 Washington Ave Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    6121 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 939-5447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Revision Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Dr Prpa has operated on my wife and myself. Intuitive, professional and imminently qualified. Wonderfully informative and top notch bedside manner. We are fortunate to have this caliber of surgeon in our area.
    Randy Borglin — Sep 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Branko Prpa, MD
    About Dr. Branko Prpa, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English, Serbian
    1447271309
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic
    Mayo Clinc
    Mayo Medical School
