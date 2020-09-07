Overview of Dr. Branko Prpa, MD

Dr. Branko Prpa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Prpa works at AURORA ST LUKES MEDICAL CENTER in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI and Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.