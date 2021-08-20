Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skovrlj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD
Overview of Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD
Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Skovrlj works at
Dr. Skovrlj's Office Locations
-
1
NU Spine37 W Century Rd Ste 105A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (732) 640-8203
-
2
NU Spine573 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Directions (732) 640-8203
-
3
NU Spine101 Crawfords Corner Rd Ste 1116B, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 640-8203
-
4
NU Spine1901 Hooper Ave Ste B Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 640-8203
-
5
NU-Spine - The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute8 Brick Plz, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 640-8203
-
6
NU-Spine - The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute561 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 640-8203
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skovrlj?
Dr Branko is a wonderful Doctor and has made all my fears about surgery go away and know I found a wonderful, knowledgeable, caring Doctor! I will recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649414954
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skovrlj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skovrlj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skovrlj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skovrlj works at
Dr. Skovrlj speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Skovrlj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skovrlj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skovrlj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skovrlj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.