Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD

Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Dr. Skovrlj works at NU Spine in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Woodbridge, NJ, Holmdel, NJ, Toms River, NJ, Brick, NJ and Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Skovrlj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NU Spine
    37 W Century Rd Ste 105A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203
  2. 2
    NU Spine
    573 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203
  3. 3
    NU Spine
    101 Crawfords Corner Rd Ste 1116B, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203
  4. 4
    NU Spine
    1901 Hooper Ave Ste B Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203
  5. 5
    NU-Spine - The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute
    8 Brick Plz, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203
  6. 6
    NU-Spine - The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Institute
    561 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 640-8203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649414954
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skovrlj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skovrlj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skovrlj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Skovrlj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skovrlj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skovrlj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skovrlj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

