Overview of Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD

Dr. Branko Skovrlj, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Dr. Skovrlj works at NU Spine in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Woodbridge, NJ, Holmdel, NJ, Toms River, NJ, Brick, NJ and Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.