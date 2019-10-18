See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Brannon Frank, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brannon Frank, MD

Dr. Brannon Frank, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Southwest and Ascension Seton Williamson.

Dr. Frank works at Direct Orthopedic Care in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Direct Orthopedic Care- South Austin
    401 W Slaughter Ln Ste 300, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 888-1201
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 18, 2019
    Dr. FRANK HAS BEEN MY DR. FOr many years. His kindness and expertise is hard to beat by any other dr. You will be pain free. Trust him with my life always.
    Susan laughlin — Oct 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Brannon Frank, MD
    About Dr. Brannon Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568465763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory Univ/Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Atlanta Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brannon Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Direct Orthopedic Care in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

