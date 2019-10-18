Dr. Brannon Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brannon Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brannon Frank, MD
Dr. Brannon Frank, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Southwest and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Direct Orthopedic Care- South Austin401 W Slaughter Ln Ste 300, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 888-1201Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. FRANK HAS BEEN MY DR. FOr many years. His kindness and expertise is hard to beat by any other dr. You will be pain free. Trust him with my life always.
About Dr. Brannon Frank, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ/Hosp
- Atlanta Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
