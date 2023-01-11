Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD
Overview of Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD
Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Hyde's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Post surgery follow up.
About Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky, Lexington
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
