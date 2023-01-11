Overview of Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD

Dr. Brannon Hyde, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Hyde works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.