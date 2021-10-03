Overview of Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD

Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Mangus works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.