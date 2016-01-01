Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT
Overview of Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT
Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Wetmore works at
Dr. Wetmore's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wetmore?
About Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1811666571
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wetmore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wetmore works at
Dr. Wetmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.