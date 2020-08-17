Dr. Brant Heniford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heniford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brant Heniford, MD
Dr. Brant Heniford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heniford's Office Locations
- 1 1025 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr Heniford to have a Incisional Hernia repaired. He explained everything very well and answered all my questions. The surgery went better than I even expected. I am so glad I decided to have him do the surgery.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
