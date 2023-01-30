Overview

Dr. Brant Lutsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Lutsi works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.