Overview of Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD

Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Oelschlager works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastrectomy and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.