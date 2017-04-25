See All General Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Texas Houston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Runyan works at Central Texas Surgical Associates PA in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Surgical Associates PA
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4271
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Single Incision Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2017
    First class doctor and staff. Recommend highly.
    Larry Goodrich in Round Rock, TX — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730300211
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Texas Houston
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runyan works at Central Texas Surgical Associates PA in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Runyan’s profile.

    Dr. Runyan has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
