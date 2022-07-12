Dr. Braxton Nottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braxton Nottingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Braxton Nottingham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Nottingham works at
Locations
Deaconess Family Care West Memorial5720 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 470-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ON THIS EARTH... HE IS VERY START AND KIND AND HE WILL TAKE COMPLETE CARE OF YOU.
About Dr. Braxton Nottingham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1821528480
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nottingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nottingham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nottingham works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nottingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.