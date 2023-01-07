Dr. Prindaville has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brea Prindaville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brea Prindaville, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 900 Douglas Pike Ste 100A2, Smithfield, RI 02917 Directions (401) 444-7959
- 3 400 Bald Hill Rd Fl 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-4323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful care, really listens and tries to make your child's condition better. As a bonus always runs on time.
About Dr. Brea Prindaville, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912134529
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Prindaville works at
