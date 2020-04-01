See All Family Doctors in Lansing, MI
Dr. Breanna Okeefe, DO

Family Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Breanna Okeefe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7402 Westshire Dr Ste 110, Lansing, MI 48917

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2020
    Khatrina Brazee — Apr 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Breanna Okeefe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okeefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okeefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeefe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okeefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okeefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

