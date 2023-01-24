Dr. Breck Thrash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breck Thrash, MD
Overview
Dr. Breck Thrash, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor Medica|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.
Dr. Thrash works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 921-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Uptown3607 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (469) 941-4212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thrash?
Very helpful in getting me some real help in treating my number one concern Eczema. Other derms didn’t really give me what I need to get my skin to stop having extreme flaking and blisters. Hoping to have it under control over next month.
About Dr. Breck Thrash, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1225249220
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center In Dallas|BUMC
- Baylor Medica|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thrash works at
Dr. Thrash has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
862 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.