Dr. Breck Thrash, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (862)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Breck Thrash, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor Medica|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

Dr. Thrash works at U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen
    2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 921-2838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Uptown
    3607 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 941-4212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 862 ratings
    Patient Ratings (862)
    5 Star
    (775)
    4 Star
    (53)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Breck Thrash, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225249220
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center In Dallas|BUMC
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Medica|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Breck Thrash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    862 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

