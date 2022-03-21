Dr. Breeann Wilson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breeann Wilson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Breeann Wilson, DPM
Dr. Breeann Wilson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Pure Podiatry of Wny Pllc1094 E LOVEJOY ST, Buffalo, NY 14206 Directions (716) 897-3720
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
She was very courteous and friendly and we always have a conversation about something. They are very prompt and I'm usually in and out within 15-20 minutes. I would recommend Dr. Wilson to any and everyone I know.
About Dr. Breeann Wilson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1255573887
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
