Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO
Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Adamovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adamovich's Office Locations
-
1
Michael W Blatt & Assoc Inc10 Medical Park Ste 301, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-5143
- 2 4 AUGUSTWOOD, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 233-4203
Hospital Affiliations
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamovich?
I have read the reviews on this site and feel I need to comment. I have seen Dr. Adamovich for at least 5 years and have found her to be very professional, caring and competent. She takes time to evaluate issues and identify the cause of problems. Many Drs. do not give this amount of time and effort. Dr. Adamovich is a wonderful Dr. and I feel fortunate to have found her. Her staff has gone beyond the call of duty to get tests and prescriptions authorized and they address my concerns quickly and kindly. They also are very professional.
About Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679784003
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamovich works at
Dr. Adamovich has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.