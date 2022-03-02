Overview of Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO

Dr. Brenda Adamovich, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Adamovich works at Wheeling Hospital Center for Pediatrics in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.