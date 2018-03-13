See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD

Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Axmann works at Axmann & Whitaker Gynecologic Associates in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Axmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unified Womens Healthcare of Texas Pllc Dba
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 334, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-0068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 13, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Axmann for almost 10 years and she is an excellent doctor in every way. I recently had major surgery and she again exceeded all expectations and provided excellent care throughout. Sometimes you have to wait a little bit but I have discovered that is mostly due to the fact that she is very thorough with each patient and provides the time needed to appropriately care for you when it is your turn. I wish all doctors would meet her high standards.
    JD — Mar 13, 2018
    About Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669421632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Axmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Axmann works at Axmann & Whitaker Gynecologic Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Axmann’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Axmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

