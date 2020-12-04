Overview

Dr. Brenda Brak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Brak works at Barrington Family Healthcare Sc in Barrington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.